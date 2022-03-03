GR high school gets funding for STEM program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids high school is one of only 16 in the state to benefit from funding for manufacturing and engineering education.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Executive Director of Communications John Helmholdt said Innovation Central High School will receive approximately $300,000 over a three-year period to go toward creating a manufacturing and engineering program. The money will also go toward equipment, curriculum, professional development, scholarships and STEM-focused activities.

Helmholdt explained the Michigan state legislature approved a $6 million dollar state appropriation that was advocated for by the SME Education Foundation and the Michigan Manufacturers’ Association to help invest in the talent pipeline of students throughout Michigan.

“That funding is really a pass-through that goes to the SME Education Foundation and then they invest in individual schools who apply for those funds,” said Helmholdt.

Innovation Central High School is the only school in Grand Rapids to be receiving these funds. Helmholdt added they plan on incorporating these funds beginning this upcoming school year.

“Because we already have a school that is really in that STEM realm this is going to be able to come alongside of it and augment and support and expand, strengthen the things that we’re already doing to create those pathways for our students,” said Helmholdt.