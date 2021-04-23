GRPS high school hybrid schedule staying the same

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids high schoolers will continue their current hybrid in-person learning schedules through the end of the school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby announced in a Friday letter to parents that the district would not be upping the number of in-person days for ninth through 12th grades.

She explained that because high schoolers still have to stay 6 feet apart — rather than the 3 feet allowed for younger kids — GRPS can’t combine any cohorts. That means things will stay as they are now, with each cohort having two days of in-person class.

“While we know this decision may be frustrating for some, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have clearly and consistently shared that our decisions would be based on the science, data, and guidance from the Kent County Health Department,” Roby wrote in the letter.

GRPS will expand kindergarten through eighth grades in-person learning from two to four days effective Monday.