GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD — West Michigan’s largest school district presented its budget plan Monday night while community members made demands for how they want to see the money spent.

At the Grand Rapids Public School board meeting, board members heard from around 30 people including students, parents and community members about their five major demands for the next school year: better school lunches, fully staffing schools with predominantly Black students, as well as improvements on transportation, mental health and air quality.

“Stand up if you agree with all five budget demands,” Nancy Morales, a member of the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, said as the crowd stood. “Please listen to the community.”

Students in attendance demanded nutritious food and better facilities.

“At the end of the day the students are the ones eating the food and not the adults,” Abby Valdia, a GRPS student, said.

Advocates also spoke up about the need for mental health services at all schools.

“I want to make sure that this receives prioritization in this district’s budget. This is important to me because the Michigan Child Find law requires staff members to appropriately address that the school has about student health, mental health, academic and behavioral concerns,” Marissa Roberts, a GRPS parent and tutor, said.

The Urban Core Collective helped to organize the effort at the meeting. The Climate Justice Catalyst for the collective is calling on the school administrators and board to “make the right decision.”

“We are hoping that … they take into account what the Urban Core Collective and their environmental justice team and what residents and people that have been involved with students have talked about,” Sergio Cira Reyes said.

GRPS Executive Communications Director Leon Hendrix says the district is already working to address and prioritize their demands. He says the district plans to work with the community to make sure next year’s budget reflects that.

“These are all things that the district is working on so our community can count on seeing improvements as we move forward,” Hendrix said.

Next Monday, there will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. before the Board of Education is expected to vote on the budget at their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

According to GRPS, “the proposed budget anticipates a $458 per pupil increase, from $9,150 to $9,608. The projected enrollment figure used to inform the budget is 13,202. This provides an anticipated funding increase of $6.3 million.”

The Grand Rapids Public Schools budget proposal can be found here.