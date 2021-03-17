GRPS graduation rate tops 80% in ninth year of growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says it again saw an increase in four-year graduation rates last year, beating its goal and marking the ninth year in a row the figure has grown.

In the 2019-2020 academic year, nearly 81% of GRPS students graduated, the district said Wednesday, citing Michigan Department of Education data. GRPS had set a goal of 80%.

The district recorded an improvement of 2.72 percentage points from the previous academic year and has seen the rate increase by more than 36 points since 2012. The district was also within only about a percentage point of the statewide average of 82.07%.

Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The improvements were across all racial demographics, but that Asian students have seen the largest jump in the last nine years, followed by Latino students and then Black students.

Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Schools.

GRPS also noted its drop-out rate was 7.56%, lower than the statewide average of 7.77%.