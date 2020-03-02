GRPS graduation rate grows for 8th straight year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is sounding the trumpets on graduation rates for the 8th year in a row.

The school district said graduation rates have gone up more than 30 percent since 2012. For the 2018-2019 school year, the overall graduation rate was more than 71 percent.

GRPS said both City High/Middle School and Grand Rapids Montessori High School each had 100 percent graduation rates in 2019.

The district’s four-year graduation rate over the last seven years has outpaced the Kent Intermediate School District and state averages, according to a district news release.