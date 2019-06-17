GRPS getting outdoor classroom, playscape at park

A courtesy rendering shows the plans for The Meadows playscape at Plaster Creek Family Park in Grand Rapids. (GMB AE)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Grand Rapids Public Schools students will soon ditch the desks for a natural classroom outside.

The district and Grand Rapids city leaders Monday officially broke ground on a new outdoor classroom and natural playscape at Plaster Creek Family Park. Students of Burton’s elementary and middle schools helped create the plans, with six fifth-graders leading park audits and surveys and providing recommendations to the project team.

The outdoor classroom dubbed “The Nest” will have raised planters for a vegetable garden, a rain garden, a meadow of native plants and community picnic area.

A courtesy map rendering shows the plans for The Nest at Plaster Creek Famly Park in Grand Rapids. (GMB AE)

“The Meadows” will be a recreational area featuring a stump forest and log jam activity area created from trees harvested by Grand Rapids’ forestry workers. The space will also include pathways, a picnic area with tables and grills and upgrades to the athletic field and restrooms.

A map rendering shows the plans for The Nest and The Meadows at Plaster Creek Family Park. (GMB AE)

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the project moves the city a step closer to its goal of having all residents within a 10-minute walk of a park. It also complements the “Thrive Outside” initiative encouraging people to make time in the outdoors part of their lifestyle.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.