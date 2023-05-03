GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A student was found with an unloaded gun at a Grand Rapids elementary school Wednesday, school leaders say.

A student told a César E. Chávez Elementary School staff member that another student had a gun, Principal Aimee Garcia wrote in a letter to parents. Staff members approached the student in question and found the unloaded gun. The student didn’t have any bullets and didn’t threaten anyone. The child was removed from the school and classes continued.

The school district is working with police to learn how the child got the gun and “ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the principal said.

“…This matter will be addressed according to school policy and the law,” Garcia wrote.

She said ensuring students’ safety “takes all of us.”

“Parents, please use this incident as an opportunity to remind our scholars to speak up when something isn’t right,” she wrote. “This is also an important reminder about the importance of safe gun storage. Our children are exploring and curious. Weapons must be locked and stored safely out of their reach.”

The school district has scheduled a news conference for 4:45 p.m. outside Chavez Elementary to discuss what happened. That news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.