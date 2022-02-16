GRPS’ East Leonard Elementary closes due to illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ East Leonard Elementary will be closed this Thursday and Friday because of illness among students and staff.

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced on Wednesday that the elementary school was closing because much of its staff and students are out sick.

Though COVID-19 numbers are on the decline statewide, the pandemic is ongoing and outbreaks can cause students and teachers to be out for up to two weeks at a time.

Those sickness disruptions are exacerbated by staffing shortages both in West Michigan around the nation. Local districts say that the source of the problem is structural — there are simply not enough people going into the field of education.

“A few years ago, we had 1,000 registered substitute teachers in Kent County. That number is down to 400,” Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston said at the beginning of January. “The educator shortage didn’t happen overnight. It happened over years and for us to fix it and really sure up the talent pipeline, it’s going to take intentionality over several years. It’s not going to be fixed in one budget or one policy cycle.”

In an effort to keep schools staffed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that allowed non-teaching staff at schools to serve as substitute teachers at the beginning of 2022. However, there were concerns that those other jobs, like bus driver or custodian, would also face shortages as workers are shuffled around amid absences.

Several other West Michigan schools have closed or gone virtual in the past few months over staffing shortages, including Bangor Public Schools and Parchment High School.