GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools students will not have to wear school uniforms next year.

A new dress code will be implemented and the dress code requirement for PK-12 students will be dropped for the 2022-23 school year, the school’s superintendent announced Tuesday in a letter to the community.

“One of the priority outcomes for our new GRPS Strategic Plan is to ‘increase scholar empowerment, belonging and agency,'” Superintendent Leadriane Roby wrote in the letter. “The Superintendent’s Scholars Advisory Council strongly advocated for the district to eliminate the school uniform requirement.”

The school surveyed students, families and staff about school uniforms. While families and staff were split, students “overwhelmingly opposed” school uniforms, Roby said.

GRPS is working on the details for the dress code for next year.

The school uniform policy was originally implemented starting in 2013 and was phased in over three years.

According to the district’s website, students were require to wear navy blue, light blue, white, black or red collared shirts, vests or sweaters. Some schools on the Southeast side could also wear orange tops. They were also required to wear navy blue, black or khaki pants, shorts, dresses or skirts.

Students will return to school on Aug. 23.