GRPS cuts $10.6 million in budget proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools submitted its budget proposal for the upcoming school year.

GRPS Chief Financial Officer Larry Oberst said the district is not expecting to go back to a normal school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that $10.6 million needs to be cut from the budget.

Under the budget proposal, no school buildings will be closed and all Montessori and pre-K programs will remain open.

Employee wages and benefits will be frozen for level 19 and 20 jobs, the district proposed. The district also plans to reduce spending on thing like transportation and advertising.

To save money, the district is not filling some job vacancies. They say about 20% to 30% of jobs are vacant and will go unfilled.

The 2019-20 budget was $229.9 million. The upcoming budget is $218.7 million.

Last year, $300 was cut per pupil in state funding for a total of $82.8 million. It is proposed to go down to $78.1 million this year. The district anticipates an additional $300 to be cut per pupil in 2021.