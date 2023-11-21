GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A top Grand Rapids Public Schools executive who had been on paid leave for weeks as a complaint was investigated is back on the job.

Larry Johnson returned to work Tuesday, the school district said. A spokesperson said little else, noting GRPS does not discuss personnel matters.

Sources told News 8 there was a complaint about three weeks ago that Johnson verbally threatened a parent. A Monday statement from the school indicated the complaint stemmed from a conversation on the phone.

The district said it brought in an outside firm to look into what happened. GRPS has not said whether that review is yet finished or, if so, what it found.

Johnson is the district’s chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security. He has led GRPS security since 1997. Before working for the school district, he was a police officer.