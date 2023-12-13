GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is tweaking its plan for a newly renovated elementary school on the northeast side after pushback from the community.

“After hearing feedback from GRPS families and community members, it has become clear that the North Park site may not be the ideal location for the new neighborhood elementary school,” wrote the district in a statement.

The original plan was released in mid-November, calling for the closure of several of GRPS schools. In 2027, the plan outlined that some students from then-closed Palmer Elementary and Aberdeen Academy could move to the site currently being used by North Park Montessori, which would be renovated.

After community members spoke out, the updated recommendation plans on a “new or significantly renovated neighborhood elementary school on the Northeast side,” but did not say exactly where.

GRPS says it will “take more time to assess” it’s properties and review more feedback to figure out where that school should be located.

“We’ve said from the beginning that we would listen to the voice of the community before moving any of this work forward and that’s what gave us pause about this component of our original recommendation,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said. “We are committed to ensuring our schools are situated in a way that allows the best access for our scholars to receive the high-quality education they deserve.”

GRPS said the other recommendations in the original plan will stay the same. The Board of Education will vote on the proposal at its meeting on Dec. 18.