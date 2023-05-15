Former Adelante High School at 1061 Kensington Avenue SW. The school was closed in 2004 and has since gone into disrepair. (May 1, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During a Grand Rapids Public Schools meeting Monday night, the Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to demolish the old Kensington school building.

The old Kensington School building, otherwise known as Adelante High School, has been vacant since 2004. Upkeep of the building has been costly. Once demolished, the land will be converted into a green space.

At a May 1 meeting, a GRPS special committee rejected proposals to keep the building and instead recommended demolition.

Monday night, board members said they will meet in the future to discuss how the green space will be used in the Black Hills neighborhood.