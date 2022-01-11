GRPS asking for input on strategic plan initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools are planning for the future and asking for parent, student and community input.

Six teams have been working on strategic plan initiatives and now the district wants to hear feedback from the public.

The themes are:

Meet holistic scholar needs Optimize and value all school options Ensure equitable access and outcomes Enhance curriculum and program opportunities Cultivate an engaged, impactful, more diverse workforce Create a culture of Trust and Collaboration

“Dr. Roby, our new superintendent, and our board were emphatic that it needs to be inclusive and a higher level of engagement than we’ve done before,” John Helmholdt, Grand Rapids Public Schools executive director of communications, said.

The public is invited to go online between Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 19 to review each of the initiatives and provide feedback.

Helmholdt said there will also be an in-person open house on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue Northeast.