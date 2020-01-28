GRPS announces 5 superintendent finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools has selected five finalists to become its next superintendent.

The finalists picked Monday by the Board of Education include:

Darrin Slade, Ph.D., the assistant superintendent of school leadership at Kansas City Public Schools. Slade is also a finalist to become the next superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools; interviews for that job are Tuesday evening.

Yvonne Stokes, Ph.D., the assistant superintendent for School Town of Munster in Indiana.

Harold Brian Yearwood, Ph.D., the assistant superintendent for academics and accountability for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas.

First-round interviews will be held Feb. 8 and the school board will decide who will get a second interview Feb. 10. Second-round interviews are set for Feb. 17 and the board could decide that night to offer the job to someone.

The district has had an interim superintendent, longtime teacher and administrator Ron Gorman, since this summer when former Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal retired.

This is the second time GRPS is trying to replace her on a permanent basis. Last spring, the school board decided not to hire either of two finalists for the job and start the search over again, turning to a national search firm to drum up new candidates.