GRPS and colleges team up to help students get degrees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Schools in Grand Rapids are teaming up with colleges and universities in West Michigan to help students get to and through college.

The community-wide partnership is known as To College Through College, which was started seven years ago.

A summit featuring a recommitment ceremony for the initiative was held on Friday.

Local college and university presidents, along with officials from the city of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public Schools, attended the event.

Organizers highlighted the power of coming together around the shared goal of getting kids to attend and graduate from college.

“It’s important for us continuing to support our students as they leave high school. This community thinks our children are important because they invest in all levels of the children’s lives. We have been so impressed with the philanthropic nature of our community to help our students succeed,” said Tony Baker, chair of the committee.

Project leaders say more than 500 GRPS graduates have been positively impacted by the program.