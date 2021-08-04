GRPS to announce coronavirus mitigation plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss coronavirus mitigation protocols for the upcoming school year.

The 4:15 p.m. announcement will stream live on woodtv.com.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masks in schools for everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Health officials have noted that a large portion of schools’ population is under the age of 12 and therefore can’t get vaccinated.

Kalamazoo Public Schools decided in May to require masks for the upcoming school year. Fall will mark the first time Kalamazoo students are learning in person since March 2020.

MDHHS PROMOTES ‘LAYERED’ STRATEGY

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released its guidance for schools, urging districts to follow the CDC’s recommendations and implement “layers” of mitigation protocols including promoting getting vaccinated, wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, managing screening and testing and making sure buildings are ventilated as well as possible.

“Because the school environment brings together groups of individuals who cannot be fully vaccinated, a variety of COVID-19 prevention measures can be adopted to operate schools more safely. These strategies can be tailored based on building, district, and community needs. The main goal of implementing prevention measures is to protect students, teachers, and staff, and maintain in-person learning,” a release from MDHHS read in part. “…All prevention strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection.”

The guidance adds that districts should consider the rate of spread of the virus and vaccination rates in their communities when deciding what rules to put in place, as well as the ages of children within any particular building.

The recommendations are just that — recommendations, not a mandate. They represent essentially the same advice MDHHS issued in June for districts to operate summer schools.

MASK GUIDANCE OUTSIDE OF SCHOOLS

The CDC also recommended that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors in coronavirus hot spots. That guidance came as many parts of the country see surges associated with the highly transmissible delta variant.

Michigan as a whole is seeing an increase in cases, though rates overall remain fairly low, as does the number of hospitalizations. Parts of the state are considered at a substantial or high level for community transmission, including most southwestern Michigan counties.

Statewide, 63.8% of the population age 16 and up had received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday. That figure was 58.5% for the population age 12 and up.