GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is debuting a new interactive digital game.

The Sturgeon Excursion game gives kids of all ages an interactive approach to learning. The game connects three different exhibits. Players will meet Lake Sturgeon, learn about the history of the area and how to care for the watershed.

“We think it’s a really cool way to move people through the museum using their device to learn more about the information in those exhibits,” Chief Curator Alex Forist said.

GRPM is working on bringing another interactive game, called “River of Time.”

