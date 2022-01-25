GRPL urges patrons to take new vinyl collection ‘for a spin’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is launching vinyl record collections at two of its locations.

If you walk into the West Side or Main Library of GRPL you may see a new sign that reads, “take our new vinyl collection for a spin.”

The library district announced Tuesday that it will be adding vinyl records to its music collections. It will also be providing relaxing spots to enjoy the tunes. The records will be featured at the West Side and main libraries.

GRPL is providing a relaxing space to listen to its new vinyl. Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Library. (Jan. 25, 2022)

“This is a great way to explore new music without investment,” said Jen VanderHeide, GRPL’s Collection Services Coordinator, in a statement. “These new spaces are relaxing spots to listen to vinyl, leisurely browse, and discuss great music.”

Both the West Side and Main Branch locations will have listening stations set up where people can use library turntables to listen to albums. They can also borrow portable record players to use at home. You can check out up to five records at a time.

GRPL is not the first in the area to branch out into record collections. The Grandville Library launched its vinyl rentals in 2019.

For more information, visit the GRPL website or call 616.988.5400.