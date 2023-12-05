GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library and Trinity Health Grand Rapids are teaming up to help library visitors get their health questions answered.

Thanks to the Ask a Doctor series, visitors are able to ask medical residents general health questions for free. The library has already hosted two events.

“We have an incredible patron base that asks us a lot of great questions, and there are few things that are more important to somebody’s quality of life than their personal health,” John Bosma, community services manager for GRPL, said.

The events exist to answer “generalized questions,” according to Mackenzie Sproull, MD, who is a family medicine resident with Trinity Health.

“What that means is, unfortunately, we won’t be able to provide any diagnostic answers, no personalized treatment answers,” Sproull said. “But questions about what it means to have diabetes or what are the risk factors for high blood pressure or anything like that, we’re more than happy to answer.”

Sproull told News 8 that it’s important to get answers from a medical professional, rather than solely relying on the internet.

“There’s a lot of great information but oftentimes a lot of incorrect information (on the internet),” Sproull said. “Having someone available face-to-face who has gone through extensive medical training … really gives you a little bit more confidence, knowing that the answers you’re getting really, truly are coming from an evidence-based background.”

Future drop-in events are scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5, May 3 and June 28. They take place at the main library, located at 111 Library St. NE.