GRPL reopens for in-person services in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be reopening all its locations for in-person services on Oct. 12.

GRPL closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the library launch a four-phase reopening plan. The newest step in the plan will be phase three.

As a safety protocol visits will be limited to 30 minutes. The number of visitors will also be limited. Masks will be required.

Several services will be added in phase three:

Library account assistance

Public computers and WiFi

Reference questions

Holds pickup

Free printing, copying and faxing

Material browsing in the stacks at all branch locations. The main library’s stacks will be closed but will offer a retrieval service.

Research appointments can only be made in the Grand Rapids History and Special Collections Department.

The library will continue to offer curbside pickups and virtual programs.

Plexiglass shields have been added to the building.

“We took our time to get it right, and now we are ready to welcome our community back into our buildings,” library director John McNaughton said in a statement.

GRPL’s full reopening plan can be found on its website.