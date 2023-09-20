GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Adults in West Michigan can now relive the days of being a kid by once again enjoying storytime.

This fall, the Grand Rapids Public Library has brought back its popular adult storytimes for another year. Once a month, staff from the library and a special guest read a story to those in attendance at Golden Age at Creston Brewery.

A list of remaining dates and guest readers can be found below:

Oct. 16: DeeDee Chaunte

Nov. 13: Lisa Knight

Dec. 11: Matt McKay

Each storytime will feature free appetizers while supplies last and drinks available for purchase.

Click here for more information on the storytimes or GRPL.