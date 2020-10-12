GRPD’s weekend sweep nets 11 arrests, 4 guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department said its increased patrols over the weekend were a success.

“We are again seeing the positive results from a successful implementation of our strategic plan,” said Police Chief Eric Payne said in a Monday statement, referencing the three-year plan that he says will focus on community policing.

In a breakdown released Monday, GRPD said five people were arrested for misdemeanors and six for felonies. Thirteen traffic stops were conducted, as were three field interviews. Police say they confiscated four illegal guns and “significant amounts” of cocaine, crack, heroine and ecstasy.

The department also touted 31 “positive non-enforcement contacts” with neighbors.

“This is how our department will operate moving forward, utilizing intelligence and strategic tactics to address violent criminals while serving the neighborhoods and working with residents. Residents will notice that the positive, non-enforcement contacts out number the other activities combined, showing that our approach is to balance enforcement with engagement so our community does not feel over-policed,” Payne stated.

A Michigan State Police helicopter also assisted GRPD with its increased efforts last weekend to address the increased violence.

It has been a violent year in Grand Rapids. With 27 homicides to date this year, the total has surpassed the totals of 2018 and 2019 combined.

In a similar sweep a few weekends ago, GRPD arrested 34 people and seized several guns.

Anyone with information about any crimes can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.