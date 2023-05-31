GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Commerce Avenue and Goodrich Street for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Commerce Avenue. She had been shot, GRPD said.

A child under 10 years old was found inside the car with her and was not shot, police said. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

GRPD did not release the name of the woman.

The apartment complex was cleared with the help of a drone brought in from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, according to GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

“Absolute tragedy. The fact that she was shot in the presence of the child — I’m obviously angry about it, I’m upset about it, and we’re going to do everything we can to quickly bring justice for this woman,” said Winstrom.

A News 8 crew saw SWAT officers at the scene.

The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating the death. Anyone with information should contact GRPD Detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.