GRPD: Woman recovering after shooting outside store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police tell News 8 the shooting happened in the 100 block of Hall Street SW just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the 28-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and thigh area. The woman told police that she was in the parking lot of a store in the area and was getting into a vehicle when she heard the gunshots.

The driver of the car quickly left the lot after hearing the shots. The woman told police at that point she realized she had been shot. Police say when they were driving off, someone was shooting at the vehicle from behind.

The woman and other people in the car told police there was no contact or confrontation with anyone before the shooting at the store, and they do not know why someone would shoot at them.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.