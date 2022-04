GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a Grand Rapids shooting Tuesday.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Banner Street SW near Buchanan Avenue.

The 19-year-old was shot in the arm, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Banner Street SW near Buchanan Avenue on April 5, 2022.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

GRPD is investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.