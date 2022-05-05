GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in southwestern Grand Rapids Thursday, police say.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of Buchanan Avenue near Burton Street.

The woman was brought to the hospital and is in serious condition, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8. She is expected to survive.

There is no one in custody, police say.

Breaking: A woman has been shot in southwest Grand Rapids on Buchanan Avenue.@GRChiefWinstrom tells me the woman is in “serious condition” at the hospital. She is expected to live. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/vTVqEfmdgV — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) May 5, 2022

The road is currently blocked off.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.