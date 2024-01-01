GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by celebratory gunfire in Grand Rapids early Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person being hit by gun fire near Prince Street SE and Henry Avenue SE at 12:07 a.m. GRPD said a woman received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm following celebratory gunfire.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated.

There’s no word on any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.