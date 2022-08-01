Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting death on College Avenue NE on July 30, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

The victim was identified by the Grand Rapids Police Department as Terrell Tejeda Woodard, 18.

His body was found around 4 a.m. Saturday on College Avenue NE between Curtis and Brenner streets. He had been shot.

The Kent County medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the case a homicide, GRPD said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

News 8 records show the city of Grand Rapids has seen 17 homicides so far in 2022, the same as the total for all of 2021.