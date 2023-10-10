GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are warning the public of the effects of false emergency calls.

Recently, a local hotel and restaurant have been victims of “swatting” — when someone calls 911 to falsely report a serious crime happening at a specific place. A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said these types of calls tie up police and emergency responders and create confusion around the reported location, which leads to rumors and misinformation being spread online and throughout the community.

“(It) generally causes chaos,” said release from GRPD.

It’s unknown if the same person made both recent swatting calls, but police say they can cause a chain of copy-cat activity. They warned people to be aware of more swatting calls.

Businesses should take the calls seriously until they are proven false, GRPD said.

“The staff at the downtown Holiday Inn, one of the recent victims, did a very good job of communicating factual information to first responders and to their guests/customers in a timely manner to calm fears and return to business as usual shortly after the call was proven to be false,” said a GRPD release. “This is an opportunity for local businesses to review (or prepare) their emergency response plans, including how to respond if a false report is made.”

As for the community, police say to get information from sources like local news outlets and the city’s emergency alert system, which you can sign up for at the Grand Rapids website. They also warn not to spread unsubstantiated rumors, especially ones that could cause panic.

Anyone with information on recent swatting calls should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.