GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is warning residents about an officer impersonation phone scam.

GRPD said it has received reports from residents who have gotten calls from someone who identifies themselves as being with the department. The scammer tells the person that they have an outstanding warrant and they need to pay a fine or will be arrested.

The department said it will never call and ask for, or demand payment over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, contact the GRPD non-emergency line at 616.456.3400 or contact your local law enforcement agency if you do not live in Grand Rapids.