GRPD warn of suspicious van approaching children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has confirmed that a man driving a suspicious van tried to engage with a child walking to school Wednesday.

The incident happened between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police say the suspect, a white man in his 50s, may have attempted to engage with other children during the morning hours.

They say he has been seen driving a van around the Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue area. The van has been described as a rusty, older model and white.

Police say no children have been harmed.

GRPD ask that anyone that sees a van matching the description call them at 616.456.3400 or email them at GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us. You can also call Silent Observer anonymously at 616.774.2345.