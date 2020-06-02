GRPD: Viral video from Saturday’s unrest prompts internal investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after a video from Saturday’s unrest surfaced on social media.

The video appears to show a man at the intersection of Fulton Street and Division being pepper-sprayed then hit by police with some type projectile.

Officials say 3,000 to 4,500 people took part in the march Saturday over the death of George Floyd. An organizer previously told News 8 the protest was meant to be a silent march and the people who incited the violence were not with her group.

The violence erupted hours after the protest. For hours Saturday night into Sunday morning, rioters roamed downtown, setting fires, taunting police and smashing glass storefronts using shovels and street signs. Officials said 100 businesses and seven vehicles were damaged.

Two people have been formally charged in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning.