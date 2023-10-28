GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the victim and a suspect in a deadly stabbing.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the area Oakhill Street southeast between Eastern Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue.

Esther Claxton, 58, of Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene and Robert Marion, 67, of Grand Rapids, was taken into custody.

GRPD said that Marion and Claxton had a relationship and argued before the stabbing.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Marion was expected to be charged with open murder.