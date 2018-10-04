GRPD: Victim crashes car following stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police on the scene of a crash on Wealthy Street SE between Division and LaGrave avenues. (Oct. 3, 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police on the scene of a crash on Wealthy Street SE between Division and LaGrave avenues. (Oct. 3, 2018)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person of interest is in custody after a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids' Burton Heights neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Burton Street SW near Buchanan Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim tried to drive himself to Mercy Health Saint Mary's. He ultimately crashed on Wealthy Street near LaGrave Avenue SE, not far from the hospital.

A GRPD lieutenant said the man was believed to be critically injured.

His name was not released, but police said he works for Burton Heights Pizza, which is in the area where the stabbing happened.

The name of the person of interest was also not released.

The motive behind the stabbing is not yet clear.