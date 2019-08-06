GRPD uses National Night Out to connect, curb crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department teamed up with several churches and community organizations Tuesday for the 34th annual National Night Out.

The event spurs community gatherings where first responders and neighbors can get to know each other.

Police say National Night Out is important in helping them break down barriers in communities and solve crimes.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society where crime happens on a daily basis,” said Sgt. Greg Alcala with GRPD.

So far this year, Grand Rapids has experienced 10 homicides and more than 160 gun related assaults. The number of homicides has already surpassed the city’s total case count for 2018.

Alcala says police can use National Night Out to strengthen community policing efforts, making people more likely to cooperate when something happens in their neighborhood.

“We want to see safe sidewalks and we want to see neighbors grow together,” said Pastor Nate DeJong McCarron with Fuller Avenue Christian Reformed Church.

DeJong Mccarron says his church is working to be an active part of the change. They’re hosting one of 14 NNO events in Grand Rapids this year.

“As a church, we’re called to love our neighbors. And violence has no place here, hate has no place in it and harm has no place in it,” added Dejong McCarron.

Marian Barrera-Young with the Baxter Neighborhood Association is helping to throw a National Night Out event in Joe Taylor Park, which was the scene of a shooting in June.

Barrera-Young says one of her goals is to build a safer community is to get rid of “snitch culture.”

“Don’t wait until you become a victim or someone in your family becomes a victim before you want to talk about it. We have to get out of that mindset. When you see something, say something,” said Barrera-Young.

“We need to change that outlook because we’re all in this together, trying to eliminate the things that are happening,” said Alcala.

Several National Night Out events are offering free food, educational seminars and games, including the following community celebrations in Grand Rapids:

BAXTER NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Activities: Music by Main Street, prevention activities, face painting, games for youth, ice cream and pizza

Contact: Marian Barrera-Young, 616.821.3740 or youngbarrera@aol.com

CRESTON NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Briggs Park, 350 Knapp St. NE

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Activities: Free swimming until 7 p.m., historical photos for Creston Neighborhood Association’s 40th anniversary taken throughout the evening, dinner from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., games and prevention education presentations

Contact: Kymie Spring, 616.454.7900, kspring@crestongr.com or contact@crestongr.com

EAST HILLS COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORS

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Games for children, storytelling, yoga, popcorn

Contact: Maggi Rivera, 616.454.9097

EASTOWN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION

Sigsbee Park, 431 Benjamin Ave. SE

5 to 7 p.m.

Activities: Bike safety, fire safety, smokehouse, games for kids, food and drinks

Contact: Don Lee, 616.451.3025 or don@eastown.org

FULLER AREA NEIGHBORS

Fuller Avenue Church, 1239 Fuller Ave. SE

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Activities: Dinner at 6 p.m. and activities for all ages

Contact: Sheryl Luth, 616.241.1679

GARFIELD PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Garfield Park, 334 Burton St. SE

5 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Field activities, storytelling, puppeteer, craft table and live performances

Contact: Fran Dalton, 616.241.2443 or fdalton@gpnagr.org

HEARTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Food, games, meet your neighbors and family activities

Contact: Alysha at alysha@littlespacestudio.com or Mallory at mallory@wrinklecreative.com

JOHN BALL AREA NEIGHBORS (JBAN)

Lincoln Park Lodge, 1120 Bridge St. NW (entrance off Marion NW)

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Storytelling, resource tables, roaming zoo, balloon animals, food trucks (tacos and ice cream)

Contact: Monica Hall or Marie Cimochowicz, 616.456.9190

NORTHEAST CITIZEN ACTION ASSOCIATION (NECAA)

Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church, 2100 Chelsea Drive NE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Games, face painting, music by DJ Don, sub sandwiches and ice cream

Contact: Betsy Hernandez, 616.304.7245 or ehernand@steelcase.com

OAKDALE NEIGHBORS

1480 Kalamazoo Ave. SE (between Amplify and Standard Kitchens)

Sunday, Aug. 11

12:30 to 4 p.m.

Activities: Fire truck, police cruiser, live entertainment, games, face painting, hot dogs, hamburgers and cotton candy

Contact: Pastor Kenneth Haskins, 616.248.2848 or info@oakdaleneighbors.org

OTTAWA HILLS

Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School playground, 1050 Iroquois Drive SE

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Activities: Bounce house, face painting and ice cream social

Contact: Emily VanVels, 616.885.6701 or emilyvanvels@gmail.com

ROOSEVELT PARK NEIGHBORHOOD

Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St. SW

5 – 7 p.m.

Activities: Traveling zoo, fire truck, promotional tables, giveaways, live music, fruit cups, corn on the cob, empanada bites and freeze pops

Contact: Rocio Rodriguez or Asucena Cervantes, 616.243.2489 or rooseveltparkna1260@gmail.com

WEST GRAND NEIGHBORHOOD

Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW

5 to 7 p.m.

Activities: Food, games, activities for the entire family, vendors and door prizes

Contact: Chi Benedict, 616.451.0150 or chi@westgrand.org