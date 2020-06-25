GRPD unmarked officer shot at in ambush

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after an officer was shot at while on the job.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday while the officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department was working an investigation near Pleasant Street and Cass Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

A source told News 8 that an officer in an unmarked police car was shot at by multiple people. More than two dozen rounds were fired.

The police vehicle was hit but the officer was not injured and was able to flee the area and get to safety. The officer did not return fire, according to the source.

Police say they are not sure whether or not the assailants knew the person they were shooting at was a police officer.

GRPD is investigating and working to determine who the shooters were. Officers were in the area speaking to potential witnesses Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the case can call Silent Observer to 616.774.2345 or GRPD at 616.456.3400.