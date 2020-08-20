GRPD: Two shootings Wednesday night; no injuries reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after they were told shots were fired at someone Wednesday night, though they haven’t found a victim.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of McReynolds Avenue near Alpine Avenue NW. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it sent officers there after reports of three shots fired. They found one shell casing.

A witness told officers they saw a group standing over one person and said that a shot was fired directly at the person on the ground.

However, police didn’t find a victim or see any blood. Local hospitals have been told to keep an eye out in case a victim turns up.

Separately and on the other side of the city, GRPD investigated after several shots were fired into a home in the 3900 block of Camelot Drive, which is in the area of East Paris Avenue and 28th Street, shortly after 10:20 p.m.

GRPD said a total of eight shots appear to have been fired, with five hitting a home and one hitting a car. People were home, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.