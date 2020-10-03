GRPD: Two injured in double shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—Grand Rapids Police Department officers say that two victims showed up at a local hospital after police were called to a report of multiple shots fired early Saturday morning in southeast Grand Rapids.

At around 3:30 a.m. GRPD police officers responded to a report of several gun shots heard in the area of Sherman St and Dolbee Ave SE. Shortly thereafter, two victims arrived at St Mary’s Hospital.

Police say the vehicle the victims arrived in had multiple bullet holes in it. Officers also say the two victims, one male and one female, were each shot multiple times.

The male victim is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while the female victim is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Rifle and handgun casings were found on scene around Sherman St and Dolbee Ave SE.

No suspect information is available at this time and the age of the victims is still unknown, according to police.