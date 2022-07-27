Police on scene at Lafayette Avenue SE and Delaware Avenue after a police chase on July 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in custody after a police chase in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

The chase started around 11 p.m. in Walker after a report of a felonious assault and stolen car, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. It ended about 15 minutes later on Lafayette Avenue SE near Delaware Street and Highland Street.

Two people are in custody, the spokesperson said.

He said the car in the chase was stolen, and it is “highly likely” the two suspects are connected to recent Kia thefts in the area. A News 8 crew on scene saw officers going through a Kia.

Officers also recovered handguns, police say.

GRPD is not aware of any injuries.