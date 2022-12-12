GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been accused of multiple armed robberies in Grand Rapids, police say.

Baylee Levitt, 21, and Arthur Alexander, 20, have been arraigned on multiple counts of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed in connection to five different armed robberies, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Monday release. Those robberies took place between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

GRPD said search warrants were executed in both of their homes, where police found “crucial evidence” connected to the Grand Rapids robberies as well as crimes that happened in other jurisdictions.

Police believe the two may have been involved in other armed robberies, including some outside of Grand Rapids.

Investigators are looking for information on other armed robberies that may have happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.