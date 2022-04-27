GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after officers saw a stolen car in Grand Rapids, police say.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at a Shell gas station located at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue.

An officer saw a car parked at the station and recognized it as stolen, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. Four adults were in the car.

When the officer approached the car, two people ran and two people stayed, GRPD said.

The two people that ran were caught and arrested, police say. The two people that stayed were released.

Police say one person that was arrested has been charged with receiving/concealing stolen property and failure to stop at officer command and the other person has been charged with failure to stop at officer command.