GRPD trying to ‘piece together’ shooting that killed two

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting on Stafford Avenue SW that killed two people and injured a third. (Nov. 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s still not clear what led to a shooting that killed two men and critically injured a third Wednesday night on Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the men who died in the home on Stafford Avenue SW, just north of Burton Street, because of “complications with accurate ID.”

They also aren’t identifying the third person who was shot and injured.

They say the shooting was not a case of domestic violence, but they wouldn’t elaborate.

“Detectives (are) still trying to piece things together,” said Sgt. John Wittkowski with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

While police haven’t made any arrests, they say there is no danger to the public.

That leaves neighbors wondering what happened inside the small home already decorated with Christmas lights, with a yard littered with beer cans.

“I can’t really say anything about it because they’re good people,” said neighbor Al Sandobal. “I’m kind of surprised it happened.”

He said he’d never witnessed problems next door before, even with all the drinking.

“You don’t see them getting in any trouble or in any arguments when they’re drunk and stuff like that,” he said. “No. They always sat in their vehicles and drink their beer and listen to their music.”

The landlord, who didn’t want to be identified, said a family had lived at the home for several years but that other adults also were staying there, sometimes sleeping in cars out back. He said he also was looking for answers.

The neighbor said the family — a husband, wife and at least one child — had moved here from Mexico.

A man who lives across the street said he heard fighting that followed a night of drinking just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“I heard a lot of yelling, a lot of screaming,” David Lopez said. “It was probably 20 minutes, maybe 15 minutes, just yelling. I thought they were fighting since they were drinking as well. I just thought when you’re drinking things happen like that.”

He said his wife heard gunfire.

“I didn’t think nobody would have died right in front of our house,” Lopez said. “It’s something just crazy you know, something around us happening like that.”

Police ask that anyone with information call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.