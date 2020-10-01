GRPD to sponsor training for new recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are interested in working in law enforcement, the Grand Rapids Police Department may have an opportunity for you.

GRPD is looking for police recruits. They are not required to have any previous police training.

Officials say the city will hire the police recruits and sponsored them to attend the Grand Valley State University Police Academy, which begins in May. While attending the academy, police recruits will be paid, starting at $48,062 annually and will receive all city provided benefits.

Recruits will return to GRPD get additional training when they complete the GVSU academy. The department says they will be sworn in as officers if they complete all the requirements.

All applicants must pass the civil service exam and meet all Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

The application and full job description can be found online. More information about MCOLES minimum licensing standards can be found online.