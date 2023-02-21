GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police will soon release a new three-year strategic plan.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom presented an update on the plan during a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting and a Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, the department said in a release.

The plan was originally created in 2020. It has been updated based on feedback Winstrom got from the community and employees during his first year with the department and his review of the department, GRPD said.

“My goal is to provide the people of Grand Rapids the most professional, compassionate, and effective police department possible. We are committed to continuous learning, constant improvement, policing in a manner embraced by our community, and which recognizes the Constitution as the foundation for policing and our success,” Winstrom said in the release. “Our police department and community have encountered significant challenges in the recent past. Building trust, recruiting and retaining exceptional personnel, reducing crime, and seeking justice for victims is our focus.”

Goals in the new plan will include building a trusting partnership with police and the community, becoming fully and diversely staffed, focusing on crime prevention and ensuring transparency, GRPD said.

The PowerPoint Winstrom presented can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov. The full strategic plan will be released in the coming days, GRPD said.