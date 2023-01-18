GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking to prevent further violence at a Grand Rapids nightclub days after a man was shot and killed just outside.

Metro Grand Rapids, a nightclub on Division Avenue north of Burton Street, has been the scene of gunfire before. In December of 2019 a man was shot and critically injured inside the club.

Early Saturday morning, a gunman shot and killed a man seconds after he left the club.

Video outside Metro Grand Rapids showed the moment a man walked up to a 30-year-old Jontell White and shot the father of two point blank, killing him.

“Just sickening, heart wrenching for these two daughters that are now without a dad. And we’re going to do everything we can to bring this killer to justice,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Family members have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to cover his funeral expenses.

An undated courtesy photo of Jontell White.

Winstrom said his department will conduct a review of the club’s design and surrounding environment to look for ways to make it safer.

The process is called CPTED, or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.

“An incident like this happens, certainly anything as extreme as a murder, and we would like to go down, take a look again. We’ll go with the owners, the manager. We have officers specially trained in this CPTED crime prevention through environmental design,” Winstrom said. “They’ll do a walk through, they’ll look — whether it’s lighting, surveillance, traffic movement — all the things that if you’re trained in this you’ll see what has a tendency to prevent criminal activity.”

Wintstrom said GRPD has a good relationship with the club’s owner, who has been described as responsive and cooperative.

The investigation into this weekend’s shooting is ongoing. Winstrom declined to say if police have any suspects.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.