GRPD to be evaluated for accreditation, community can weigh in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission are heading to Grand Rapids Monday to assess how officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department are doing their jobs.

Chief Eric Payne says he’s confident the team will find that GRPD not only meets but exceeds the organization’s best practice standards for law enforcement professionals. If the agency receives accreditation, it will be the fourth such program for the department.

Employees and members of the community can weigh in on how they think the department is doing by providing comments to the assessment team by phone or email.

Calls can be made between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday which are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards.

A copy of the standards is available at GRPD headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids. People can also comment via email at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org.

Accreditation lasts for three years and the department must submit annual reports about how they’re currently complying and upholding the standards.