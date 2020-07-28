GRPD to announce findings in investigation of officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is holding a news conference this morning to announce the findings in an internal investigation of an officer from the nights of the May riot in the city.  

A video of the incident shows officer Phillip Reinink, spraying a man with mace and then firing a canister, nearly point-blank, at him.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office declined to bring charges against Reinink late last month.

GRPD says it will be announcing the findings of its Internal Affairs Unit at 9 a.m.

