Police on scene at Alexander Street SE and Benjamin Avenue SE near Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids on July 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Alexander Street SE and Benjamin Avenue SE near Martin Luther King Park, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Soon after that, three people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, GRPD said.

Police say all three have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time, officers say.

GRPD is investigating.