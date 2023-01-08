GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The targeted homes include Samaritas Senior Living on 32nd Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue; Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near 44th Street; Beacon Hill at Eastgate on Boston Street SE near Plymouth Avenue; and Holland Home Raybrook Campus on Raybrook Street SE near the intersection of Burton Street and Beltline Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for the incidents. Their identities and vehicle information are not being released as police continue to investigate.

“The suspects are driving up, they get out, and they start looking in cars,” said GRPD Capt. Terry Dixon in a phone call with News 8 on Sunday night.

Dixon also stressed more break-ins have likely occurred but have not yet been reported by witnesses.

“Please hide or remove any valuables inside the vehicles,” Dixon said. “Don’t give them a reason to want to break in or open unlocked doors. If they don’t see anything, chances are they’re not going in.”

Samaritas was especially targeted, with five different incidents between Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Samaritas, police said someone smashed a driver’s side window and rummaged through the vehicle, but nothing was ultimately taken. However, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, the suspects broke through a vehicle’s passenger side window and stole property, police said.

GRPD said two other vehicles were targeted at Samaritas on Jan. 6, with belongings being stolen from one of them. It said the suspects also went after two vehicles on Jan. 7, breaking windows in both and stealing property.

“Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids is cooperating fully with the Grand Rapids police during this ongoing investigation and we are hopeful that these perpetrators are apprehended soon and without further incident for the safety of our residents, staff and the surrounding community,” Samaritas said in a statement to News 8 on Sunday evening.

Police said the suspects also attempted to break into vehicles at Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center but failed. GRPD said an employee saw people trying to get into her car, so she hit the panic button, and the suspects took off. Police also said the suspects went through an unlocked vehicle but did not take anything.

At Beacon Hill at Eastgate around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 6, a woman told police that while she was sitting in her car, she noticed people looking through car windows. They allegedly approached her car but took off after seeing her.

At Raybrook Holland Home on Jan. 7 between 5 and 7 a.m., police said a vehicle’s rear windshield was broken but nothing was taken.

Broken glass from car windows was visible on the ground Sunday afternoon at Samaritas and Raybrook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.